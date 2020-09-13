Country at risk of three more lockdowns if virus strategy doesn’t work

Ireland could face three national lockdowns in the next year if regional restrictions fail to suppress Covid-19 outbreaks, a German modelling expert has warned.
Philipp Hoevel, a lecturer in Applied Mathematics at University College Cork (UCC), predicted that three successive waves could occur.
This would prompt heightened restrictions nationally if each wave reached a peak of 1,000 cases a day, he warned.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team