Sunday July 12, 2020
Could revellers spoil the party?

Last weekend’s raucous scenes in Dublin city centre have left many publicans fearful that they may not be allowed to reopen as planned on Monday week

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
12th July, 2020
Eimear Killian, general manager of the Brasserie on the Corner and Blake’s Bar in Galway: scared of being forced to shut again. Picture: Andrew Downes

Like many Irish publicans, Michael O’Donovan saw last weekend’s scenes on Dame Lane in Dublin city centre first on social media, and then on RTÉ. The images sent a shiver down his spine. Hundreds of people, and even some buskers, were gathered on the tight laneway in what appeared to be a street party. Social distancing was next to impossible to practice.

O’Donovan’s pub in Cork city, the Castle Inn,...

