Sunday March 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Cost of extra economic support could rise to more than €15 billion

Government is preparing additional income support for workers and businesses and higher spending on the health service

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
22nd March, 2020
Paschal Donohoe told the : “I understand the needs of our companies, businesses and wider society very well

The bill to the state from the impact of coronavirus could top €15 billion as the government prepares additional income support for workers and businesses and higher spending on the health service.

Work behind the scenes is ongoing this weekend to ready proposals that would see employees in companies temporarily closed by measures to prevent the spread of the virus receive a percentage of their salary in moves that could be unveiled in the next...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Off Message: Reshaping the past, building a new future

In the chaos and uncertainty that life in the shadow of coronavirus has become, many of us choose to take comfort in chatting with friends and family on messaging platforms. In between the distraction of house renovations, that is

Nadine O’Regan | 2 hours ago

A century of self: 100 ways to break the monotony of the crisis

We’re all stuck at home, but the good news is that there are plenty of creative things happening online as artistic types strive hard to keep people entertained and amused. Here, the Magazine team presents 100 ways to beat the boredom

Elaine Prendeville | 2 hours ago

This Working Life: Employers must take steps to protect their business

In the current worldwide turbulence, companies need to be acutely aware of the basic measures that must be taken and the contingency plans that must be implemented

Ciara McMahon | 2 hours ago