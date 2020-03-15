Sunday March 15, 2020
Coronavirus will not disrupt vital services, say utilities

Irish Water, Eirgrid and others have plans in place to ensure energy and water services will remain operational

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
15th March, 2020
Irish Water, Gas Networks Ireland, ESB, Eirgrid and the Irish Petroleum Industry Association all confirmed that they would follow HSE and government advice

Utility operators and key industry bodies are confident that energy and water services will not be disrupted by the coronavirus crisis.

The government has been communicating with public utilities in recent days to ensure critical services will continue.

Irish Water, Gas Networks Ireland, ESB, Eirgrid and the Irish Petroleum Industry Association all confirmed that they would follow HSE and government advice to protect their staff from spreading the virus and ensure services and product continue...

