Coronavirus will not disrupt vital services, say utilities

Utility operators and key industry bodies are confident that energy and water services will not be disrupted by the coronavirus crisis.
The government has been communicating with public utilities in recent days to ensure critical services will continue.
Irish Water, Gas Networks Ireland, ESB, Eirgrid and the Irish Petroleum Industry Association all confirmed that they would follow HSE and government advice to protect their staff from spreading the virus and ensure services and product continue...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team