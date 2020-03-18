Coronavirus: 74 new cases as 16,000 apply for pandemic payment

Seventy-four new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic, taking the total to 366.

The National Public Health Emergency Team said that of the 271 cases confirmed by Monday, 42 per cent were travel-related, 22 per cent were associated with community transmission and 20 per cent remained under investigation.

Two-thirds of cases are under 55, with almost a quarter of cases aged 35 to 44.