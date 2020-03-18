Coronavirus: 74 new cases as 16,000 apply for pandemic payment

Seventy-four new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic, taking the total to 366.
The National Public Health Emergency Team said that of the 271 cases confirmed by Monday, 42 per cent were travel-related, 22 per cent were associated with community transmission and 20 per cent remained under investigation.
Two-thirds of cases are under 55, with almost a quarter of cases aged 35 to 44.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team