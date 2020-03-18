Wednesday March 18, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Coronavirus: 74 new cases as 16,000 apply for pandemic payment

New data shows two-thirds of Covid-19 cases are under 55 and a fifth of cases are healthcare workers

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
18th March, 2020
Simon Harris and Leo Varadkar at the National Virus Reference Laboratory: the health minister’s appeal for healthcare workers to make themselves available to work in Ireland has prompted 24,000 responses. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Seventy-four new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic, taking the total to 366.

The National Public Health Emergency Team said that of the 271 cases confirmed by Monday, 42 per cent were travel-related, 22 per cent were associated with community transmission and 20 per cent remained under investigation.

Two-thirds of cases are under 55, with almost a quarter of cases aged 35 to 44.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Covid-19: What steps can SMEs take to survive?

Businesses need to be aware of the law when contemplating immediate and drastic measures in the face of the coronavirus crisis

Richard Lee | 5 hours ago

UN official urges states to halt all evictions amid pandemic

Special rapporteur says ‘extraordinary measures’ needed to stop rise in homelessness as result of Covid-19

Killian Woods | 5 hours ago

Civil Defence drafted in to help with coronavirus testing

Volunteers in midlands and south to transport samples and drive clinicians as state steps up Covid-19 testing

Peter O'Dwyer | 6 hours ago