Coronavirus: 69 new cases on quietest St Patrick’s Day

A uniquely quiet St Patrick’s Day with empty streets and closed businesses illustrated the extent of economic hibernation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It came as 69 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in the Republic, taking the total to 292. The National Public Health Emergency Team said 48 were associated with the east, 13 with the south, five with the north-west and three with the west. Twenty-nine were male, 40 female.

In Britain, Rishi Sunak, the...