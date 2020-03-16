Tuesday March 17, 2020
Coronavirus: 54 new cases in Republic as Von der Leyen proposes travel freeze

Commission’s planned 30-day restriction on non-essential travel to the EU would exempt researchers and medics working to tackle the coronavirus

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
16th March, 2020
A street cleaner in Dublin city centre: Irish officials were today calling for the public to follow the guidelines issued about limiting social interactions and washing hands. Picture: PA

Fifty-four new coronavirus cases have been detected in the Republic, taking the total to 223.

It came as an estimated 140,000 people were let go after Covid-19 forced several sectors in Ireland into hibernation.

Social welfare assistance has been put in place for 70,000 restaurant workers, 50,000 pub and bar staff and about 20,000 crèche and childcare workers.

