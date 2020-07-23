Comment: We need to reinvent rather than roll back globalisation

The Covid-19 pandemic has prompted much reflection on the state of globalisation, its drawbacks at a time of worldwide disruption, and the supposed benefits of retreating to the national sphere. In this sense, as in many others, the current crisis has accelerated pre-existing tendencies.

The global trade-to-GDP ratio – one of the main indicators of globalisation – has followed a downward trend since 2012, and anti-globalist political movements have been gaining in popularity for some time.

...