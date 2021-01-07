Subscribe Today
Comment: Vaccination numbers don’t add up – we’ll be living and dying with Covid-19 until 2022

Ireland needs to be vaccinating upwards of 100,000 people a week but we show no signs of getting close to that figure

Susan O'Keeffe
7th January, 2021
Comment: Vaccination numbers don’t add up – we’ll be living and dying with Covid-19 until 2022
Deborah Cross, a vaccinator, with Bernie Waterhouse, the first healthcare worker to be vaccinated, at St James’s Hospital in Dublin. Far too few are receiving the jab for the country to reach herd immunity soon. Picture: Marc O’Sullivan / RollingNews.ie

Let’s call a spade a spade. No more “good of the people” stuff. The pandemic is out of control in Ireland – and it doesn’t matter that it’s out of control in other countries too. All the beleaguered coalition government can achieve now is to try to keep people alive long enough to get them vaccinated. Nothing more, nothing less. At nearly 8,000 cases yesterday, and no sign of real let up, there is no...

