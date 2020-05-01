Comment: trust will be crucial to the success of contact tracing apps

As we continue to navigate Covid-19, the search for a safe and sustainable path out of lockdown becomes more urgent every day.
The medical and scientific communities have been highlighting the key steps on that path for some time. One of those steps, the development, roll-out and use of contact tracing technology, presents some real challenges.
The tracing of those who may have been in contact with infected persons is crucial. Without real-time information on...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team