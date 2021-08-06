Comment: Covid-19 has shown the need for an effective system of global governance
Even if we can muddle through this pandemic, we cannot necessarily muddle through the next one – or through other problems which require global solutions, such as climate change
If an evil mind were to engineer the perfect virus to wipe out an animal species, it would choose the optimal combination of transmissibility and infection fatality rate. But to eliminate humanity, the evil mind would have to develop a virus capable of neutralizing human responses to it – not just individual responses (which are insufficient to deal with a pandemic) but collective ones, too. A perfectly engineered killer virus thus would be able to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Live music and performances permitted in outdoor hospitality settings under new guidelines
Recommendations issued by Fáilte Ireland state that venues may now cater for a maximum of 200 people
CO2 monitors will be delivered to schools from ‘later into this month’
Department of Education says plan will not be implemented until ‘later in August’ as expert warns that monitors alone will not be enough to protect children against the threat of the Delta variant
Susan O’Keeffe: Communions can and should be delayed
The ultimate Christian gesture of treating others as you would wish to be treated should mean not putting people at risk of being infected with a virus for the sake of a ceremony and party that can take place at a later date
‘Significant lack of transparency’ around key Covid-19 decisions, according to report
State sometimes failed to learn lessons from different stages of the pandemic and must do more to clarify the nature of its relationship with Nphet, Trinity report says