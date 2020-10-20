Tuesday October 20, 2020
Coach companies protest exclusion from Covid support scheme

Business event management firms also angry at not being eligible for new compensation fund as they do not own premises which customers are restricted from entering

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
20th October, 2020
Covid-19 restrictions have forced many coach operators to shut down, according to the Coach Tourism and Transport Council. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Coach operators and business event management companies are protesting at their exclusion from the newly announced Covid-19 compensation scheme.

The payments of up to €5,000 per week are aimed at businesses which have been forced to close or trade at a very limited level due to the public health restrictions.

However, coach operators and business event management companies have been told by the Department of Finance that they are unlikely to qualify for the payments...

