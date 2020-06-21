Closed for business: the firms and outlets that didn’t make it

Claire Davey closed her shop on March 13 after an odd evening. It was the Friday before St Patrick’s Day, typically a bustling weekend in Galway, and not one customer had come through the door.
That day, the schools had just closed. The country was creeping into stasis. Davey opened again on Saturday, but the experience that day made up her mind.
“It was very quiet. I made the call from there that there...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team