Closed for business: the firms and outlets that didn’t make it

Claire Davey closed her shop on March 13 after an odd evening. It was the Friday before St Patrick’s Day, typically a bustling weekend in Galway, and not one customer had come through the door.

That day, the schools had just closed. The country was creeping into stasis. Davey opened again on Saturday, but the experience that day made up her mind.

“It was very quiet. I made the call from there that there...