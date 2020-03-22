Sunday March 22, 2020
Cleared for lockdown: how the world’s airlines are battling to survive

Airlines worldwide are being hit hard by restrictions to travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While Ryanair is one airline with pockets deep enough to ride the emergency out, the question is who else will be left standing?

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
22nd March, 2020
10
All airlines will now face significant liquidity challenges

Colm Barrington is an Irish aviation veteran. He started out with Aer Lingus, then moved to Guinness Peat Aviation, before setting up his own aircraft leasing firm, and was famously the last chairman of an independent Aer Lingus before it was sold to IAG.

These days, as well as running his own aircraft leasing firm Fly Leasing, he’s also on the board of Finnair, the flag carrier and largest airline of Finland. It was in...

