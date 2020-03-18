Civil Defence drafted in to help with coronavirus testing

Civil Defence members have been drafted in to aid the HSE during the Covid-19 crisis.
In a notice posted online today, Civil Defence said that members in the midlands and south had been tasked with helping HSE carry out testing for the novel coronavirus as the state ramps up its response.
Civil Defence is a voluntary organisation that supports front-line emergency services. It has 3,500 members who are trained in disciplines such as search and...
