Wednesday March 18, 2020
Civil Defence drafted in to help with coronavirus testing

Volunteers in midlands and south to transport samples and drive clinicians as state steps up Covid-19 testing

18th March, 2020
Civil Defence members in action last year. The voluntary organisation that supports front-line emergency services

Civil Defence members have been drafted in to aid the HSE during the Covid-19 crisis.

In a notice posted online today, Civil Defence said that members in the midlands and south had been tasked with helping HSE carry out testing for the novel coronavirus as the state ramps up its response.

Civil Defence is a voluntary organisation that supports front-line emergency services. It has 3,500 members who are trained in disciplines such as search and...

