CityJet ‘set to emerge much smaller from examinership’

CityJet will inevitably be a much smaller company when it comes out the other side of the examinership process, Pat Byrne, its chief executive, has said.
Twenty per cent of the company‘s business base has evaporated, Byrne told the Business Post, forcing it to restructure its debt and leasing arrangements, close some bases, lay-off staff, and slim down its fleet of aircraft to deal with the harsh reality that its revenues could be substantially...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team