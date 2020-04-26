CityJet ‘set to emerge much smaller from examinership’

CityJet will inevitably be a much smaller company when it comes out the other side of the examinership process, Pat Byrne, its chief executive, has said.

Twenty per cent of the company‘s business base has evaporated, Byrne told the Business Post, forcing it to restructure its debt and leasing arrangements, close some bases, lay-off staff, and slim down its fleet of aircraft to deal with the harsh reality that its revenues could be substantially...