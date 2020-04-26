Sunday April 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

CityJet ‘set to emerge much smaller from examinership’

Chief executive Pat Byrne hopes to revive a merger with Spanish airline Air Nostrum, and says reaction to the coronavirus was ‘completely disproportionate’

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
26th April, 2020
Pat Byrne, chief executive of CityJet, which employs 1,175 people – over 400 of them in Dublin, and has debts of €500 million and an €186 million deficit

CityJet will inevitably be a much smaller company when it comes out the other side of the examinership process, Pat Byrne, its chief executive, has said.

Twenty per cent of the company‘s business base has evaporated, Byrne told the Business Post, forcing it to restructure its debt and leasing arrangements, close some bases, lay-off staff, and slim down its fleet of aircraft to deal with the harsh reality that its revenues could be substantially...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Brian Keegan: Better to subsidise workers’ wages than to pay the dole

The wage subsidy scheme is fundamental to job retention and restoration, both of which are critical to achieving a quick national recovery

Brian Keegan | 4 hours ago

Aidan Regan: Time to stop listening to Europe’s high priests of fiscal rectitude

Europe is already a continent of unequal economies, and with the financial burden of Covid-19 now looming, it’s long past time to ditch the tired old myth of financial saints and sinners

Aidan Regan | 4 hours ago

Don’t press the panic button just yet

In trying to figure out the future, we need to examine what kind of crisis we’re facing right now

Donough Kilmurray | 4 hours ago