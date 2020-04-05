City-centre hotels will re-home asylum seekers

The Central Hotel on Dublin’s Exchequer Street is among those to be used as direct provision centres as part of efforts to ensure social distancing and self-isolation measures can be met.
The 70-room city centre hotel is among a number being rented by the government in the capital, Cork and Galway to provide 650 rooms for asylum seekers.
Staff at the Central, which includes the well-known Library Bar, were told on Thursday that they...
