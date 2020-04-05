Sunday April 5, 2020
City-centre hotels will re-home asylum seekers

Department of Justice has rented 650 en suite rooms in Dublin, Cork and Galway in an effort to meet social-distancing measures

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
5th April, 2020
The Department of Justice has been criticised by groups including the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland

The Central Hotel on Dublin’s Exchequer Street is among those to be used as direct provision centres as part of efforts to ensure social distancing and self-isolation measures can be met.

The 70-room city centre hotel is among a number being rented by the government in the capital, Cork and Galway to provide 650 rooms for asylum seekers.

Staff at the Central, which includes the well-known Library Bar, were told on Thursday that they...

