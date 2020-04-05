Sunday April 5, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Coronavirus

Changed utterly: which elements of the Covid-19 upheaval will last?

The coronavirus pandemic paved the way for the creation of a single-tier health service, a rent freeze, and staff in childcare facilities being paid by the state. But will they last?

5th April, 2020

In a matter of weeks, Ireland, its economy and our entire way of life have been rendered unrecognisable by the incessant, insidious march of Covid-19. The cost of its destruction will be counted, firstly, in terms of the human price it extracts and, secondly, in the economic scars it leaves on the state, private businesses and individual households. Its advance has swept away old norms and reduced long-held truths to points now suddenly up for...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Rights groups concerned about lack of deadline on expiration of emergency powers

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties said the Health Bill 2020 was “truly extraordinary from a rights perspective”

Killian Woods | 3 hours ago

NUI Galway switches research focus to Covid-19

The university will repurpose an existing study to examine interventions for coronavirus patients

Emmet Ryan | 3 hours ago

Counting Covid-19 – understanding the numbers behind the pandemic

Scale of crisis begins to slow in worst-hit countries

Rachel Lavin | 3 hours ago