Cathal Mac Coille: The impossible demand for ‘certainty’ will fuel a summer of discontent

The quest for certainty is turning the debate on reopening society into an angry and sometimes chaotic one. As the government announces and then postpones dates for relaxing public health measures, opposition TDs and business interests demand plans and timetables that can never be more than aspirational.

During last Thursday’s Nphet briefing, Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, said new restrictions were unlikely, but could not be ruled out.

His deputy, Dr...