Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Cathal Mac Coille: Confusion and incoherence must be avoided now more than ever

Political wrangling and mishaps give the impression of a government at odds with itself, which helps no one

Cathal Mac Coille
4th April, 2021
Cathal Mac Coille: Confusion and incoherence must be avoided now more than ever
“We are on the final stage of this terrible journey” was the Taoiseach’s grim summary of the position in a low-key address on Tuesday last

Last Tuesday’s televised speech, in which Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced slow and limited steps out of a lockdown now entering its fourth month, was devoid of rhetorical flourishes. There were no Heaney quotes, no seanfhocal, and none of the grandiloquent appeals for national unity against the viral foe that have usually characterised such speeches.

“We are on the final stage of this terrible journey” was the Taoiseach’s grim summary of the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Dr Mike Ryan of the WHO called for a more equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, with the most vulnerable vaccinated first, regardless of country. Picture: Getty

Elaine Byrne: Those who jump the queue for vaccines are breaking our trust

Coronavirus Elaine Byrne 5 hours ago
The government decision to allow fully vaccinated people to share indoor spaces together is the correct decision

Tony O’Brien: Government must stand firm on age-based vaccine rollout

Coronavirus Tony O'Brien 5 hours ago
Facts are stubborn things, and the evident success of these counties should be the anchor point for discussions on managing our situation.

Tomás Ryan: A fourth wave of Covid is not inevitable – it’s a choice

Coronavirus Tomás Ryan 5 hours ago
The Business Post understands that Tifco, the group which operates the quarantine hotels, has been asked to increase its number of available beds from 650 to up to 3,000

Donnelly to insist on hotel quarantine list changes despite FG opposition

Coronavirus Michael Brennan 5 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1