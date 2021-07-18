Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Cathal Mac Coille: Confusion and conflict sour state’s planned ‘middle path’ on indoor dining

Opinions differ sharply on whether reopening indoor dining for vaccinated people is a fair idea or a safe one. In reality, it’s an experiment and a compromise

Cathal Mac Coille
18th July, 2021
Cathal Mac Coille: Confusion and conflict sour state’s planned ‘middle path’ on indoor dining
It’s dining al fresco for now, but who will be allowed indoors in the near future is still up for debate. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews

As the number of new Covid-19 cases rises rapidly once again, the implications of the government’s next step towards “living with Covid” are becoming clearer. This will be a phase dominated not only by spreading disease, but also by uncertainty about the effect on hospitals and the scale of increased death.

The rancour of the past week’s pandemic debates in Dáil Éireann, and outside, also suggest that the argument over the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

It’s outdoor dining for now, but July 26 is still expected to see a move indoors for those with a vaccination cert. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Covid-19: Pubs and restaurants brace themselves for the new reality

Coronavirus Peter O'Dwyer 2 hours ago
A spokeswoman for Pfizer: recent data from Israel showed vaccine efficacy against infection and symptomatic disease “has declined six months post-vaccination”.

Delta-specific vaccine could be ready in time for winter booster campaign

Coronavirus Daniel Murray 2 hours ago
Professor Anthony Staines: ‘I won’t be safe, never mind feeling safe’. Picture: Bryan Meade

Covid-19: ‘I'm hoping I won’t be one of those paying the price’

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin 2 hours ago
Outside dining for now, but proposals to reopen indoor dining by July 26 remained on track this weekend despite tensions between ministers and Nphet. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Ministers and advisers clash over ‘incredibly risky’ indoor dining plan

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin 2 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1