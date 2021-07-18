Cathal Mac Coille: Confusion and conflict sour state’s planned ‘middle path’ on indoor dining
Opinions differ sharply on whether reopening indoor dining for vaccinated people is a fair idea or a safe one. In reality, it’s an experiment and a compromise
As the number of new Covid-19 cases rises rapidly once again, the implications of the government’s next step towards “living with Covid” are becoming clearer. This will be a phase dominated not only by spreading disease, but also by uncertainty about the effect on hospitals and the scale of increased death.
The rancour of the past week’s pandemic debates in Dáil Éireann, and outside, also suggest that the argument over the...
