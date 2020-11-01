Case numbers soar as Europeans reel from second wave of virus

Europe has recorded more than 200,000 daily cases of Covid-19 and almost 14,000 deaths in the past week, according to the latest data from the European Centre for Disease Control.
Belgium and the Czech Republic are currently facing the most dramatic rise in cases, as Europe struggles to contain its second wave.
Almost every EU country has recorded an increase in cases following months of suppression, with few stabilising their curves.
