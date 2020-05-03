Sunday May 3, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Businessman McCourt slams Trump’s ‘awful’ handling of Covid-19

The Irish-American in charge of rolling out broadband here is less than impressed by the US president’s leadership during the pandemic

3rd May, 2020
David McCourt: ‘bold and ‘ambitious post-recovery initiatives’ for national broadband plan. Picture: Maura Hickey

David McCourt, the US entrepreneur leading Ireland’s €3 billion National Broadband Plan, has described Donald Trump’s leadership on the Covid-19 crisis as “awful”.

“I’ve obviously been a benefactor of some of his policies, but I don’t think any benefit is worth the price of his leadership,” he said.

“I just think he’s been awful, in my personal opinion, for the country and the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Keelings finds only 78 local workers for harvest

There were 485 local applications for jobs after the recent controversy over the arrival of Bulgarian fruit-pickers but, for various reasons, only 78 proved suitable

Aaron Rogan | 5 hours ago

McCann: Dalata boss stays positive over hotel group’s immediate future

The hotel chief is adamant that there will be business opportunities after the pandemic has passed

Peter O'Dwyer | 5 hours ago

HSE to meet social media giants over 5G fringe conspiracies

The move follows a spate of attacks on telecommunications masts in Donegal and Cork in recent days

Aaron Rogan | 5 hours ago