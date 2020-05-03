Businessman McCourt slams Trump’s ‘awful’ handling of Covid-19

David McCourt, the US entrepreneur leading Ireland’s €3 billion National Broadband Plan, has described Donald Trump’s leadership on the Covid-19 crisis as “awful”.
“I’ve obviously been a benefactor of some of his policies, but I don’t think any benefit is worth the price of his leadership,” he said.
“I just think he’s been awful, in my personal opinion, for the country and the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team