Businesses beg for government help as trade plummets

Irish businesses were reeling this weekend as they began to count the cost of the initial fallout from the unprecedented Covid-19 protective measures.
With pubs, hotels and retailers all reporting drops in trading, there have been mounting calls for the government to step in and provide additional resources to prevent job losses and closures.
Since the government’s decision last week to close schools, childcare facilities and colleges until late March and its advice for employees...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team