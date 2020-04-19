Sunday April 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Businesses aim to retain cashflow with ‘bonus’ voucher schemes

Firms offer up to 25 per cent extra on Covid-related refunds, if customer accepts a voucher instead of cash

19th April, 2020
John Moran, co-founder of the Lean On Me initiative in Limerick

Businesses are offering premiums of as much as 25 per cent extra on coronavirus-related refunds, but only if the customer agrees to accept a voucher instead of cash.

In a bit to retain cashflows, Aer Lingus, the Choice Hotels group, gig ticket seller Viagogo and even the entire county of Limerick and the town of Clonakilty in west Cork are using this option to give business a liquidity boost.

Aer Lingus is adding a 10 per...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Exam stress bites as students await Leaving Cert start date

A survey of 28,000 students earlier this month showed 49 per cent wanted the Leaving Cert cancelled, but the Department of Education is adamant it will go ahead

Daniel Murray | 6 hours ago

Twelve steps to ensuring a successful hotel’s survival

Fergus O‘Halloran resorted to drastic measures to keep his Twelve hotel in Galway open – and six weeks into the shutdown, they’re just about working

Gillian Nelis | 6 hours ago

CIF calls for social housing work to be classed as ‘essential’

Industry body is eager to get housebuilding restarted after weeks of inaction

Peter O'Dwyer | 6 hours ago