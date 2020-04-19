Businesses aim to retain cashflow with ‘bonus’ voucher schemes

Businesses are offering premiums of as much as 25 per cent extra on coronavirus-related refunds, but only if the customer agrees to accept a voucher instead of cash.

In a bit to retain cashflows, Aer Lingus, the Choice Hotels group, gig ticket seller Viagogo and even the entire county of Limerick and the town of Clonakilty in west Cork are using this option to give business a liquidity boost.

Aer Lingus is adding a 10 per...