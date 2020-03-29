Sunday March 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Blanket support for government’s emergency lawmaking on Covid-19

A staggering 97 per cent of people agree the government should be able to detain those who have the virus if they refuse to self-isolate

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
29th March, 2020
2
Around 95 per cent of people agreed that the government should have the power to stop people from moving around to suppress the spread of the virus

The public overwhelmingly support the new emergency coronavirus laws that allow for people to be detained in their own homes and prevented from moving around, according to the latest Business Post/Red C poll.

An Garda Síochána has been given powers to enforce these measures in new regulations drawn up by Minister for Health Simon Harris to slow the spread of the virus.

People who refuse to obey the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

The American virus

Nadine O‘Regan is joined by US correspondent Marion McKeone for the latest episode of The Coronavirus Ireland Podcast

Nadine O’Regan | 18 hours ago

Fears that Covid-19 crisis may delay treatments for patients with other serious illnesses

While trolley counts have plummeted as people avoid hospitals, some urgent referrals are not being met quickly enough

Danielle Barron | 18 hours ago

Covid-19: Advice for expectant mothers

Gráinne Flannelly | 18 hours ago