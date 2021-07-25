Blair meets Martin about vaccines boost for developing countries
Former British PM exploring if pharma firms here could make vaccines for export to Africa and other countries
Tony Blair, the former British prime minister, has been holding meetings with Taoiseach Micheál Martin about boosting the supply of Covid-19 vaccines to developing countries.
He has been seeking information about whether pharmaceutical companies in Ireland could manufacture the vaccines for countries in Africa and elsewhere.
Pfizer is due to start producing supplies of its Covid-19 vaccine from its Grange Castle plant in Dublin at the end of this year.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Tony O’Brien: Johnson’s Covid dossier of disaster proves it really does matter who is in charge
Johnson’s denial, dithering and anti-science choices have turned once-great Britain into the bad neighbours of Europe
The Delta dilemma: are we headed for a gentle fourth wave, or a ‘let it rip’ tide?
Ireland’s strategy against the Delta variant is more cautious than Britain’s, but some experts feel the differences are mainly in tone, not content, and that we could be heading for a very bad worst-case scenario
Schools to be issued with thousands of carbon dioxide monitors
Department of Education procuring 20 to 35 carbon monitors for every school ahead of September return to classes
DPC rejects human rights groups’ claims that Covid app could breach GDPR
Leading human rights organisations say they have ‘concerns’ over effectiveness of DPC’s interventions on data protection implications of using Covid tracker app to store Digital Covid Certs