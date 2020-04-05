Sunday April 5, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

BitDefender IT security tool made free to hospitals worldwide

Product can by deployed by health workers who face increased threat of cyberattack

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
5th April, 2020
Michael Conway, director of the IT security business Renaissance, the distributor of BitDefender. Picture: Maura Hickey.

BitDefender, an IT security tool, has made its enterprise-grade antivirus product available to workers in the health sector free of charge worldwide. The move has been made due to an increased threat to the sector from cyber criminals during the coronavirus crisis.

“It’s an endpoint protection product. BitDefender is offering technologies protecting from ransomware and the antivirus product,” said Michael Conway, director of the IT security business Renaissance, which is the distributor of BitDefender....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Rights groups concerned about lack of deadline on expiration of emergency powers

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties said the Health Bill 2020 was “truly extraordinary from a rights perspective”

Killian Woods | 3 hours ago

Changed utterly: which elements of the Covid-19 upheaval will last?

The coronavirus pandemic paved the way for the creation of a single-tier health service, a rent freeze, and staff in childcare facilities being paid by the state. But will they last?

Peter O'Dwyer | 3 hours ago

NUI Galway switches research focus to Covid-19

The university will repurpose an existing study to examine interventions for coronavirus patients

Emmet Ryan | 3 hours ago