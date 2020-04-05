BitDefender IT security tool made free to hospitals worldwide

BitDefender, an IT security tool, has made its enterprise-grade antivirus product available to workers in the health sector free of charge worldwide. The move has been made due to an increased threat to the sector from cyber criminals during the coronavirus crisis.

“It’s an endpoint protection product. BitDefender is offering technologies protecting from ransomware and the antivirus product,” said Michael Conway, director of the IT security business Renaissance, which is the distributor of BitDefender....