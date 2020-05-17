Sunday May 17, 2020
Big tech employers tell staff to stay at home until 2021

Google, Facebook and Salesforce are among the giant companies telling their Irish staff not to return to the office before the end of the year

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
17th May, 2020
Several of the largest employers in Ireland, including Google and Salesforce, have told staff they will not have to return to the office before the end of the year.

Following the publication of the Return to Work Safely Protocol by the government last week, many businesses are putting in place plans to return to the office setting when coronavirus-related restrictions are gradually eased.

However, a number of tech firms, based in Ireland, and large employers...

