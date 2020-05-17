Big tech employers tell staff to stay at home until 2021

Several of the largest employers in Ireland, including Google and Salesforce, have told staff they will not have to return to the office before the end of the year.
Following the publication of the Return to Work Safely Protocol by the government last week, many businesses are putting in place plans to return to the office setting when coronavirus-related restrictions are gradually eased.
However, a number of tech firms, based in Ireland, and large employers...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team