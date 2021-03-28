Beacon fiasco ‘a slap in the face’ to weary nation
As the vaccine waiting game continues, the news that the private hospital had given 20 doses to the teachers of a prestigious private school infuriated an increasingly frustrated public
Volatile, precarious, fragile: we are running out of appropriate adjectives for the tight spot we find ourselves in. Everyone’s calendar is marked for April 5 and the return of some of our civil and social liberties, but expectations are being dampened as case numbers once again rise and Covid-19 maintains its spirit-crushing dominance.
The first three months of this year were the hardest the health service had ever experienced, Paul Reid, the chief executive...
