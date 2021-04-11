Barristers working for health panels are ‘frontline workers’, says HSE
Concerns about queue-skipping have been raised in recent weeks, but healthcare organisations say they have been working off guidance from the HSE, which includes a wide range of staff under the heading of frontline worker.
Barristers, board directors and administrative staff working for health organisations are being prioritised for vaccination under the category of frontline workers as part of the HSE’s vaccination programme.
Currently, only nursing home residents, frontline healthcare workers, the over 70s and those at a very high risk of severe Covid-19 disease are eligible to be vaccinated, according to prioritisation guidelines developed by the National Immunisation Advisory Council.
