Banks to announce Covid-19 rescue measures

The state’s five main banks will today announce support measures to help shield homeowners and businesses from the financial impact of Covid-19.

The chief executives of AIB, Bank of Ireland, Permanent TSB, KBC and Ulster Bank are meeting Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe this afternoon, after which a statement will be made.

Plans include a potential three-month freeze on mortgage loan repayments, and possibly other personal loans and a freeze on business loans...