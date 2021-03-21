Subscribe Today
Coronavirus

AstraZeneca crisis proves short-lived

Some argue that Ireland’s prudence in suspending rollout over the blood clot issue will boost public confidence in vaccination. Others say it may cost lives

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
21st March, 2021
AstraZeneca crisis proves short-lived
People queue to get vaccinated in Bologna: Italy was one of several European countries that paused the adminstration of the AstraZeneca vaccine Getty

One of the biggest pitfalls in data analysis is distinguishing between correlation and causation. Often, when no concrete answer can be given, it is best to simply acknowledge the correlation but caveat the many possible linked causes.

When the European Medicines Agency (EMA) was faced with widespread panic over blood clots in a small number of recently vaccinated individuals across Europe last week, it took five days for it to publish a similar conclusion.

A...

