Sunday March 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Asia to fore in apps aimed at limiting spread of Covid-19

Many involve detailed data collection that may not be legal in EU nations given GDPR concerns

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
29th March, 2020
In Singapore, the TraceTogether app is tracking the movements of virus patients

Efforts to use technology to limit the spread of coronavirus continue apace globally. Singapore is using an app to aid in its efforts to track the movements of virus patients.

The app, which is being made free to developers worldwide, is called TraceTogether. It allows short-distance bluetooth signals to connect devices in the same general area.

Detailed records are subsequently stored on a user’s phone for 21 days at a time. If a user is...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

The American virus

Nadine O‘Regan is joined by US correspondent Marion McKeone for the latest episode of The Coronavirus Ireland Podcast

Nadine O’Regan | 18 hours ago

Fears that Covid-19 crisis may delay treatments for patients with other serious illnesses

While trolley counts have plummeted as people avoid hospitals, some urgent referrals are not being met quickly enough

Danielle Barron | 18 hours ago

Covid-19: Advice for expectant mothers

Gráinne Flannelly | 18 hours ago