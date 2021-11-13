As Plan A fails to halt the rise in Covid cases, what is our Plan B?

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is getting nervous. The October 22 reopening plan proceeded on the basis that the winter wave of Covid-19 cases would begin to recede in the following weeks. Once the vast majority of the population had achieved immunity, from either injection or infection or both, the herd immunity effect was expected to kick in.

By mid-November, cases, hospitalisations and ICU admissions were all projected to begin a gradual fall that...