As Plan A fails to halt the rise in Covid cases, what is our Plan B?

Nphet is hoping that population immunity alone will get Covid-19 cases down as the virus heads into the winter wave, but the strategy is fraught with risks

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
13th November, 2021
Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer: ‘The overall epidemiological situation is concerning and uncertain’. Picture: Collins Photos

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is getting nervous. The October 22 reopening plan proceeded on the basis that the winter wave of Covid-19 cases would begin to recede in the following weeks. Once the vast majority of the population had achieved immunity, from either injection or infection or both, the herd immunity effect was expected to kick in.

By mid-November, cases, hospitalisations and ICU admissions were all projected to begin a gradual fall that...

