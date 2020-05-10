Arrival of summer brings nothing but doom and gloom for economy

As the sun set last Tuesday evening, David Clarke lit the Bealtaine Fire on the Hill of Uisneach, keeping alive one of Ireland’s oldest traditions in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ban on mass gatherings.

Typically, thousands would gather at the centre of the country, near Mullingar, Co Westmeath to celebrate the arrival of summer while in times gone by the blaze acted as a signal for fires to be lit...