Sunday May 10, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Arrival of summer brings nothing but doom and gloom for economy

Tax receipts are plummeting, deficits mounting, and Bewley’s Café on Grafton Street has closed. New buinesses have emerged making Covid-19 home test kits and face masks, but this is only the tiniest glimmer of light in an incredibly dark tunnel

10th May, 2020
The impact of Covid-19 and the public health measures taken to deal with it were yet to be felt in our tax receipts, the Department of Finance clarified

As the sun set last Tuesday evening, David Clarke lit the Bealtaine Fire on the Hill of Uisneach, keeping alive one of Ireland’s oldest traditions in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ban on mass gatherings.

Typically, thousands would gather at the centre of the country, near Mullingar, Co Westmeath to celebrate the arrival of summer while in times gone by the blaze acted as a signal for fires to be lit...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Builders to get hundreds of millions in state loans

Home Building Finance Ireland hopes to kick-start projects that may have been stalled by the banks pulling funding

Ian Guider | 4 hours ago

Live Nation and MCD open venues to HSE for use during pandemic

Entertainment firms also engaging with government to discuss how live events might be held safely in future

Róisín Burke | 4 hours ago

HSE weighs up using alternative tests for Covid-19

Initiative may include antibody testing to help determine the true extent of the virus’s spread in nursing homes

Aaron Rogan | 4 hours ago