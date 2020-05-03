Sunday May 3, 2020
Aramark warns Nutgrove tenants they must pay rents and service costs

Retailers have been told they could face ‘enforcement action’ despite the effects of Covid-19 on business

3rd May, 2020
52 of the shopping centre’s 70 tenants have temporarily close indefinitely

Tenants of Dublin’s Nutgrove Shopping Centre have been warned they could face “enforcement action” for failing to pay rent and service costs, despite many of them having no income or dramatically reduced turnover at present.

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced 52 of the shopping centre’s 70 tenants to temporarily close indefinitely, in line with public health advice.

Despite the financial impact on the centre’s tenants, Aramark, the management company, is demanding...

