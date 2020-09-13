Sunday September 13, 2020
Anxious wait to see if latest Covid plan makes the grade

As the capital hits red alert due to rises in case numbers, the cabinet meets this week to finalise its anti-Covid-19 plan. But is it going to work?

13th September, 2020
Exhausted public health experts and medical scientists say they are under immense pressure as Ireland’s testing system reaches capacity

As impatience with how the latest Covid-19 surge is being handled increases, the government finds itself in a difficult position. Cases continue to rise, and it is becoming clear that the virus is once again gaining the upper hand.

Cabinet members will meet this Tuesday to consider the latest advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), and finalise the details of its new medium-term plan of how Ireland will live with the virus...

