Analysis: Vaccination effect is evident among older age groups

After a tumultuous week of uncertainty, Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination rollout is progressing through new groups.

Vaccination of people aged between 65 and 69 has begun, with 235 people in this category having received their first jab as of last Monday.

In addition, the first 192 people vaccinated in the second “high risk” group, after those who are considered “very high risk”, had received their first doses as of Monday.