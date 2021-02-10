Analysis: Twice as many people believe they had Covid-19 compared to confirmed cases
While the official tally of cases in Ireland has passed the 200,000 mark, a new survey suggests the real figure could be double that
As the worst of the third wave of Covid-19 passes its peak, more than 200,000 cases of the virus have now been confirmed in Ireland.
But survey data on the impact of the disease on the Irish public suggests almost twice that number could have been infected, with 8 per cent of Irish people claiming to have been infected as of February 1.
According to the most recent Amárach Public Opinion Tracker for the Department of Health, 3...
Analysis: Covid savers can help those on PUP long-term get back to work
The €14 billion extra that has been saved during the pandemic is key to kick-starting the economy once the health crisis abates
Can science keep pace with Covid’s mutations?
Scientists are concerned that new variants of the coronavirus could unpick the ‘locks’ put in place by vaccination
The vaccine divide: money talks as people perish
From Israel’s refusal to vaccinate Palestinians in the occupied territories, to the EU hoarding supplies at the expense of poorer nations, the story of the coronavirus vaccination rollout around the world is one of a growing chasm between haves and have-nots
Officials warned ministers of dire consequences of lockdown plan
Documents reveal the deep divisions between health and economic priorities as Nphet called for stricter health restrictions last October