Coronavirus

Analysis: Twice as many people believe they had Covid-19 compared to confirmed cases

While the official tally of cases in Ireland has passed the 200,000 mark, a new survey suggests the real figure could be double that

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
10th February, 2021
Analysis: Twice as many people believe they had Covid-19 compared to confirmed cases
Swabs are processed at a test centre in Dublin: during the first wave of the pandemic, cases were underestimated as testing capacity was relatively limited. Photo: Rollingnews.ie

As the worst of the third wave of Covid-19 passes its peak, more than 200,000 cases of the virus have now been confirmed in Ireland.

But survey data on the impact of the disease on the Irish public suggests almost twice that number could have been infected, with 8 per cent of Irish people claiming to have been infected as of February 1.

According to the most recent Amárach Public Opinion Tracker for the Department of Health, 3...

