Analysis: This may prove to be Ireland’s deadliest week of the pandemic

There was a new record set for ICU admissions on Sunday with 45 people admitted to critical care around the country in one day.

And on Tuesday there were 206 Covid-19 patients in ICUs, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic.

Ireland’s ICU capacity for adults has risen to 335 – from a typical 280 – as surge capacity is used. The public health system can surge to 350 critical care beds, with additional capacity...