Analysis: This may prove to be Ireland’s deadliest week of the pandemic
Daily deaths in Ireland have reached a record high but falling infection rates and increased vaccination give some cause for optimism
There was a new record set for ICU admissions on Sunday with 45 people admitted to critical care around the country in one day.
And on Tuesday there were 206 Covid-19 patients in ICUs, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic.
Ireland’s ICU capacity for adults has risen to 335 – from a typical 280 – as surge capacity is used. The public health system can surge to 350 critical care beds, with additional capacity...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Comment: Welcome to the era of ‘pandemic pump politics’
There are lobby groups looking to get their members moved into the high priority vaccination groups, even if some of them are far from the front line
Foreign nurses prevented from coming to Ireland due to visa delays
Health staff from overseas who could relieve strain on under-pressure health system are being held up by new visa application process, according to a report
Susan O’Keeffe: Vaccination programme needs to be treated as a national emergency
Poor planning has beset Ireland’s fight against Covid-19 from the start, and we are still lacking
Analysis: Ireland could reach a peak of 50-150 Covid-19 deaths a day
Ireland could see up to 200 hospitalisations and 20 ICU admissions a day by late January