Monday September 28, 2020
Analysis: Struggling businesses need more clarity and help

Firms facing months of moving in and out of severe restrictions require a clear economic response to each escalation — the government’s Plan for Living with Covid-19 does not provide this

28th September, 2020
Paschal Donohoe, the finance minister, and Michael McGrath, the public expenditure minister, have scope to improve the economic response to Covid-19 next month through the Budget and National Economic Plan. Picture: Julien Behal

The government’s Plan for Living with Covid-19 is nothing of the sort for businesses.

Grappling with an unprecedented public health crisis is no easy task for any government and plotting a path for the next six to nine months was always going to entail a considerable degree of uncertainty.

That said, the plan, while containing some good measures, at its core simply represented a reclassification of risk from phases of economic and social...

