Analysis: Moral hazard at the heart of public health leaders’ reluctance to begin use of rapid antigen testing
Rapid tests may be useful in certain situations, but it’s all about the context in which they are deployed
When members of National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) were called in front of an Oireachtas committee last week, the intention was to clarify what has been a confusing set of mixed messages emanating from the state on the role of rapid antigen testing.
Unfortunately, it had the exact opposite effect.
The Nphet members told the transport committee that the tests lacked an evidence base, were open to manipulation and could encourage risky behaviours.
