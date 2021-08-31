Analysis: Martin heralds ‘days of hope’ as he reveals reopening plan

It was quite something to see Taoiseach Micheál Martin jumping over a step as he made his way back up the red-carpeted stairs in Government Buildings. He had that spring in his step after finishing telling the nation about what could be the last Covid-19 reopening plan.

“Tá laethanta an dóchais tagtha,” he said. “The days of hope have come.”

It was a type of low-key...