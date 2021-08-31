Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Analysis: Martin heralds ‘days of hope’ as he reveals reopening plan

The Taoiseach praised the public – and his own government – as he announced that almost all Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted by October 22

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
31st August, 2021
Analysis: Martin heralds ‘days of hope’ as he reveals reopening plan
Taoiseach Micheál Martin: ‘We have prevailed as a country.’ Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

It was quite something to see Taoiseach Micheál Martin jumping over a step as he made his way back up the red-carpeted stairs in Government Buildings. He had that spring in his step after finishing telling the nation about what could be the last Covid-19 reopening plan.

“Tá laethanta an dóchais tagtha,” he said. “The days of hope have come.”

It was a type of low-key...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

As the government prepares to launch its latest plan for living with Covid-19 this week, many questions remain over how staff will return to offices. Picture: Rollingnews

Office politics: how to handle the return to shared spaces

Coronavirus Peter O'Dwyer 3 days ago
‘It does seem at the moment that school is probably a safer place for children to be than in the community’. Picture: Getty

Questions linger over Delta as children return for new school year

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin 3 days ago
Michael McGrath, Minister for Public Expenditure: ‘We are looking at a shift away from a system based on rules and restrictions to a system based on personal responsibility and living cautiously alongside this virus. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Covid-19 rules and restrictions give way to era of ‘personal responsibility’

Coronavirus Daniel Murray 3 days ago
The live events industry is likely to resume soon, though Denis Desmond, the managing director of MCD Productions, said a decision on whether Electric Picnic could go ahead needed to be taken by Thursday. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Roadmap to normality likely to be presented next week

Coronavirus Daniel Murray 6 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1