Wednesday May 6, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Analysis: Managing pandemic payments is a job for a new government

It is not sustainable that half the workforce is in receipt of state aid, but moving too soon to reduce subsidies could put some firms out of business

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
5th May, 2020
Regina Doherty, Minister for Social Protection, has been unable to say what will happen Covid-19 payments after June 8 as a new government might be making the call

Never was so much money given out to so many in so short a time. The Covid-19 wage subsidy of up to €410 and the unemployment payment of €350 a week have already cost billions since they were introduced at the end of March.

Both were brought in with cross-party support as they were deemed necessary to help workers and businesses survive the shock inflicted on the economy by the Covid-19 restrictions.

Around 591,000 people...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Blame games and the December patient

Susan Mitchell on the news that Covid-19 reached Europe a month earlier than was originally thought and the ongoing tensions between the US and China

Nadine O’Regan | 15 hours ago

Comment: It‘s time to consider negative interest rates

Deeply negative interest rates may not be a panacea for the world economy in the post-pandemic world, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be considered as an early step towards recovery

Kenneth Rogoff | 16 hours ago

Keelings finds only 78 local workers for harvest

There were 485 local applications for jobs after the recent controversy over the arrival of Bulgarian fruit-pickers but, for various reasons, only 78 proved suitable

Aaron Rogan | 3 days ago