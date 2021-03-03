Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Analysis: Lockdown fatigue grows but majority do not want to ease restrictions

Some 85 per cent of the public say current response to Covid-19 is either appropriate or does not go far enough

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
3rd March, 2021
Analysis: Lockdown fatigue grows but majority do not want to ease restrictions
The anti-lockdown sentiment of many who took to Grafton Street last Saturday is not shared by the wider public, but opposition to restrictions is growing

Staunch opponents of lockdowns, such as those who took part in a protest-turned-riot on Grafton Street in Dublin last Saturday, are a small minority, yet there is a growing feeling of dissatisfaction with the government‘s pandemic response among the general public.

Recent surveys by the Amárach Public Opinion Tracker have shown that the number of people who feel the government’s response to the pandemic is “too extreme” has grown to 15 per cent...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

During level 5 restrictions, there has been an effective ban on all visitors to nursing homes except in emergency or compassionate circumstances

HSE reviews visitor ban and serial testing in nursing homes

Coronavirus Daniel Murray 1 day ago
A Garda checkpoint in Dublin this month: gardaí have issued more than 6,000 fines for ‘non-essential travel’ since the Covid restrictions were introduced. Picture: Artur Widak/NurPhoto

Colin Murphy: In law, we are closer to house arrest than a 5km limit

Coronavirus Colin Murphy 3 days ago
While antigen testing will not replace the requirement for large scale PCR testing for public health purposes, validation of other tests is continuing in the HSE

Potential use of rapid antigen tests in workplaces and schools to be assessed

Coronavirus Daniel Murray 3 days ago
Emer Cooke of the European Medicines Agency

Russia willing to share access to Sputnik V vaccine with Ireland

Coronavirus Aaron Rogan 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1