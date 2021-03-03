Analysis: Lockdown fatigue grows but majority do not want to ease restrictions
Some 85 per cent of the public say current response to Covid-19 is either appropriate or does not go far enough
Staunch opponents of lockdowns, such as those who took part in a protest-turned-riot on Grafton Street in Dublin last Saturday, are a small minority, yet there is a growing feeling of dissatisfaction with the government‘s pandemic response among the general public.
Recent surveys by the Amárach Public Opinion Tracker have shown that the number of people who feel the government’s response to the pandemic is “too extreme” has grown to 15 per cent...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
HSE reviews visitor ban and serial testing in nursing homes
With most staff and residents vaccinated, the health service is expected to make new proposals to Nphet for this sector
Colin Murphy: In law, we are closer to house arrest than a 5km limit
Covid-19 restrictions say you should not leave home at all ‘without reasonable excuse’ – a rule that‘s broader than it need be, is widely misunderstood and of dubious effectiveness
Potential use of rapid antigen tests in workplaces and schools to be assessed
Speedy tests for virus could be used alongside the state’s PCR testing programme as country aims for safer eventual reopening
Russia willing to share access to Sputnik V vaccine with Ireland
Vaccine found to be 91.6 per cent effective in symptomatic patients, but Irish officials not yet ready to go outside EU’s vaccine programme