Analysis: Lockdown fatigue grows but majority do not want to ease restrictions

Staunch opponents of lockdowns, such as those who took part in a protest-turned-riot on Grafton Street in Dublin last Saturday, are a small minority, yet there is a growing feeling of dissatisfaction with the government‘s pandemic response among the general public.

Recent surveys by the Amárach Public Opinion Tracker have shown that the number of people who feel the government’s response to the pandemic is “too extreme” has grown to 15 per cent...