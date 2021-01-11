Analysis: Ireland could reach a peak of 50-150 Covid-19 deaths a day
Ireland could see up to 200 hospitalisations and 20 ICU admissions a day by late January
Ireland could face between 50 and 150 Covid-19 deaths a day by the end of January, according to an analysis by the Business Post.
This is based on Ireland’s second wave, hospitalisations and ICU admissions peaking two to three weeks after cases did, with the resulting deaths from Covid-19 peaking at different points two to six weeks later.
While 3 per cent of all cases were hospitalised on average, 0.3 per cent were admitted to...
