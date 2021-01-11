Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Analysis: Ireland could reach a peak of 50-150 Covid-19 deaths a day

Ireland could see up to 200 hospitalisations and 20 ICU admissions a day by late January

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
11th January, 2021
Analysis: Ireland could reach a peak of 50-150 Covid-19 deaths a day
Since Christmas Day the number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 has risen from 260 to 1,499, far exceeding the peak of the first wave. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Ireland could face between 50 and 150 Covid-19 deaths a day by the end of January, according to an analysis by the Business Post.

This is based on Ireland’s second wave, hospitalisations and ICU admissions peaking two to three weeks after cases did, with the resulting deaths from Covid-19 peaking at different points two to six weeks later.

While 3 per cent of all cases were hospitalised on average, 0.3 per cent were admitted to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Vaccine manufacturers tend to put a certain amount of ‘overage’ into each vial to ensure the stated doses can be obtained. Picture: Getty

EMA approves extraction of six doses of Pfizer vaccine from five-dose vials

Coronavirus Daniel Murray 14 hours ago
Deborah Cross, a vaccinator, with Bernie Waterhouse, the first healthcare worker to be vaccinated, at St James’s Hospital in Dublin. Far too few are receiving the jab for the country to reach herd immunity soon. Picture: Marc O’Sullivan / RollingNews.ie

Comment: Vaccination numbers don’t add up – we’ll be living and dying with Covid-19 until 2022

Coronavirus Susan O'Keeffe 4 days ago
‘Many will not want to work remotely for their entire work week but may want to do a day or two from home. We need high quality digital hubs with suitable workspaces built into communities.’ Picture: Getty

Opinion: One legacy of Covid-19 can be a revitalised rural Ireland

Coronavirus Michael Moynihan 5 days ago
Paschal Donohoe, the Finance Minister, said it was too early to tell what impact the move to level 5 restrictions would have on the deficit this year. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Covid-19 spending pushes state into €19bn budget deficit

Coronavirus Ian Guider 6 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1