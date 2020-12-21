Analysis: How soon could the Irish population be vaccinated?

The timeline of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout in Ireland is inherently unpredictable given the intermittent supply of the vaccines themselves and potential hiccups in the delivery process.

Early estimates suggest that the population could reach herd immunity by the end of 2021 – with the prospect of a “return to pre-Covid normal” achieved once the uptake reaches 80 per cent.

An independent analysis by the Business Post, presuming a basic vaccine rollout rate and previously...