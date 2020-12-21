Subscribe Today
Analysis: How soon could the Irish population be vaccinated?

Given the variables, it is almost impossible to accurately predict the speed of the rollout, yet there are reasons to believe the great majority of the population could have had their jabs by the end of the autumn

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
21st December, 2020
The full population could have been given the opportunity to be vaccinated by the end of 2021, ensuring a return to normal social behaviour by 2022. Picture: Getty

The timeline of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout in Ireland is inherently unpredictable given the intermittent supply of the vaccines themselves and potential hiccups in the delivery process.

Early estimates suggest that the population could reach herd immunity by the end of 2021 – with the prospect of a “return to pre-Covid normal” achieved once the uptake reaches 80 per cent.

An independent analysis by the Business Post, presuming a basic vaccine rollout rate and previously...

