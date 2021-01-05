Analysis: Hospitalisations and deaths set to increase as case numbers soar

The number of new cases of Covid-19 has grown dramatically in the past week, with daily confirmed cases five times higher than the peaks of previous waves.

With more than 20,000 cases reported last week, the total was 217 per cent higher than the previous week, highlighting the rapid pace of Ireland’s third wave. There was an average of 3,015 cases per day.

The rise in hospitalisations has also been dramatic. Some 332 people were hospitalised...