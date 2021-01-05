Analysis: Hospitalisations and deaths set to increase as case numbers soar
The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU is already higher than the peak of the second wave
The number of new cases of Covid-19 has grown dramatically in the past week, with daily confirmed cases five times higher than the peaks of previous waves.
With more than 20,000 cases reported last week, the total was 217 per cent higher than the previous week, highlighting the rapid pace of Ireland’s third wave. There was an average of 3,015 cases per day.
The rise in hospitalisations has also been dramatic. Some 332 people were hospitalised...
Covid-19 spending pushes state into €19bn budget deficit
Tax take drops less than expected to €57 billion, which lessens the impact of the pandemic on the state’s finances
Five key takeaways from Micheál Martin’s Covid-19 interview
Schools are out for the month at least while the construction sector is in the balance, the Taoiseach has signalled
Susan O’Keeffe: Vaccination rates far too low to offer respite to health workers or public
Medical professionals under intolerable strain as cases and hospitalisations soar
Putting hope on ice as coronavirus winter bites harder
This Christmas season, our dreams of a release from Covid-19 were cruelly dashed, but we did receive the gift of the first vaccines to our shores