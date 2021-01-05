Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Analysis: Hospitalisations and deaths set to increase as case numbers soar

The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU is already higher than the peak of the second wave

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
5th January, 2021
Analysis: Hospitalisations and deaths set to increase as case numbers soar
Dr Tony Holohan, the Chief Medical Officer: Nphet has warned there could be 1,500-2,000 people in hospital by mid January, and 200-400 people in ICU. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The number of new cases of Covid-19 has grown dramatically in the past week, with daily confirmed cases five times higher than the peaks of previous waves.

With more than 20,000 cases reported last week, the total was 217 per cent higher than the previous week, highlighting the rapid pace of Ireland’s third wave. There was an average of 3,015 cases per day.

The rise in hospitalisations has also been dramatic. Some 332 people were hospitalised...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Paschal Donohoe, the Finance Minister, said it was too early to tell what impact the move to level 5 restrictions would have on the deficit this year. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Covid-19 spending pushes state into €19bn budget deficit

Coronavirus Ian Guider 1 hour ago
Taoiseach Micheál Martin said a proposal to keep schools closed until January 30 would be all but signed off tomorrow by the cabinet. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Five key takeaways from Micheál Martin’s Covid-19 interview

Coronavirus Michael Brennan 2 hours ago
‘Health workers need proper rest and that’s the one thing they can’t have – now or in the immediate future.’ Picture: Getty

Susan O’Keeffe: Vaccination rates far too low to offer respite to health workers or public

Coronavirus Susan O'Keeffe 1 day ago
Busy scenes on Grafton Street in Dublin during the post-Christmas sales last Wednesday Picture: Fergal Phillips

Putting hope on ice as coronavirus winter bites harder

Coronavirus Danielle Barron 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1