Coronavirus

Analysis: Hope rises as 2 million vaccines administered

A quarter of a million doses are expected to be administered this week, increasing to between 260,000 and 280,000 next week

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
14th May, 2021
More than one third of the adult population has been vaccinated. Picture: Getty

The number of vaccine doses administered in Ireland has exceeded two million doses as the vaccine rollout continues its ramp up.

On Tuesday, 1.9 million doses had been recorded.

This is the equivalent of more than one third of the adult population being vaccinated (36 per cent) with 1.4 million first doses administered.

